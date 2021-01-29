Celebrate your weekends at The Imperial, New Delhi

It's time to soak up the winter sun and celebrate weekends with a lavish Sunday brunch, the harbinger of joy and togetherness. Sundays are all about lazy mornings, family time and a perfectly laid out brunch table with mouth-watering dishes to devour. There is nothing more rejuvenating than a tête-à-tête with loved ones on a lazy Sunday afternoon over a delicious spread. The relaxing ambience of 1911 Terrace at The Imperial New Delhi allures you to experience this and much more, every Sunday.

The all new succulent offerings in the all time famous Sunday Brunch at 1911 restaurant includes individually done starters and salads in small dainty portions are specially crafted healthy delights while you enjoy a light hearted rendezvous with your dear ones.

Home cured and preserved cold meats, Home smoked duck and Home smoked salmon complement the innovatively laid out deliciousness. That's not all Hand-made pasta made live and filed with the goodness of whole wheat, home-made Fancy cup cakes and vegan ice creams, Sugarfee desserts, Dainty French pastry – Macaroons, Eclairs, millefieulle etc are truly a feast to satiate you heart and tummy at the same time.

The decadent buffet hand-crafted by the chefs at 1911 is designed to make sure you spend relaxing and rejuvenating, under the sun. It features a selection of antipasti, one special starter/ amuse bouche, Mediterranean mezze selection/ shawarma, Live Sunday roast carvery, Live grills, churasco and barbecue (seasonal), International cheese selection, International breads including gluten free options, International selection of hot delicacies including French and Italian classics and finally a fine selection of hot Indian dishes from Pan India leaving you with unbelievable choices of world cuisine.