Celebrate the joy of gifting with 'The Imperial'

This year, celebrate the festival of lights and the joy of gifting with Diwali hampers at the luxurious historical hotel 'The Imperial', New Delhi. Filled with tons of treats and gifts from chocolates to gourmet favourites, the hamper offers a wide range of carefully selected eats, which have been handpicked to create lasting pleasures and to bring back cheer in the lives of every family and friends.



The hamper includes banana bread, plum cake, chocolates, mustard and raspberry gourmet, cheese straws, olive jar, granola bars, whole wheat pasta, mix nut bottle and capers and more to make this Diwali simply delightful and memorable.

The Diwali hampers are available at '1911 Restaurant' and are priced at Rs 6000 plus taxes. Interested customers can call '1911 Restaurant' at the number 41116603 to pick their handpicked basket of goodness!