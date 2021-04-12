Casting directors saw potential in me: Sanjana

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi started out playing secondary characters in films like 'Rockstar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, 'Hindi Medium' with Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar and 'Fukrey Returns' with Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha. She was in school and early years of college when she started modelling and eventually played the above-mentioned parts.

Casting directors like Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with 'Dil Bechara' and featured Sanghi as the leading lady, has known her since she was 15 years old.

On her equation with Mukesh and other professionals in the casting area, Sanjana shared, "They have so many contexts in my life. It is beautiful. They have seen how I valued every audition and sent back the audition videos even if I had to shoot them in my school canteen. When they see that I have not changed as a person, they treat me the same way as they used to before 'Dil Bechara'."

"Yes, at one point, I would be asked to send audition tapes and would only meet a director if I was short-listed. Today, I get scripts from the same casting directors and called asking if a director can narrate something to me. Work has brought me thus far," she added.

Sanjana further said, "When I look back, I feel proud that I have had a journey to get this far. Now I look ahead and feel energised to continue the journey further from this point. I always feel responsible for the love that has come my way. I have gratitude for it. It is the casting directors who placed their faith in me and saw the potential in me when I did not see it."

"When Mukesh sir saw the potential in me while casting me for Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar', he made me discover a new side to myself. Today, I am aware that I have to do everything I can to ensure I do not let people down," stated Sanghi.