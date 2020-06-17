Case filed against Salman, Karan and others in Bihar court

In connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, a case was filed against Bollywood biggies Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with the actor's death in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Speaking to a leading news channel, the lawyer said, "In the complaint, I had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."

Interestingly, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed that Sushant lost seven films, which he had signed.

"He lost the films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person," Nirupam tweeted.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured that Mumbai Police will investigate professional rivalry in the suicide case. The Patna-born actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che'. The deceased actor played the lead roles in 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'.

Following Sushant's shocking demise several film personalities, including Kangana Ranaut, Abhinav Kashyap, Prakash Raj and several others opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry.

While appealing to the government to launch a detailed probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of sabotaging his film projects.