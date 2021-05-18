'Caring Minds' launches 'Mental Health Free Helpline'

'Caring Minds' launched a 'Mental Health Free Helpline' (1800-891-3021) to cope with hope while the people continue to fight against COVID-19. Anyone can call seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm and speak with a mental health expert.



Presently people are emotionally distraught, disturbed, distressed and depressed. With the 'new normal' constantly evolving and bringing with it death, devastation and grief wherever one looks, it has become a toxic situation that is bound to take a toll on our mental health too. Living in a constant state of worry for over a year under circumstances that are less than ideal affects one and all - all age groups, all genders, all classes.

It is estimated that every 40 seconds, someone and somewhere in the world, dies by suicide. There are 9000 psychiatrists in India, which, on average, is one psychiatrist per lakh people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, the economic loss due to mental health conditions, between 2012 and 2030, is estimated at 1.03 trillion dollars.

To help find a ray of light amid the pandemic pandemonium and atmosphere of unending doom and gloom, 'Caring Minds Cares', the outreach vertical of 'Caring Minds', launched this helpline number.

Psychotherapist Minu Budhia, Founder-Director of 'Caring Minds' said, "In our present uncertain scenario, so many fellow citizens are struggling daily with stress, anxiety, depression, hopelessness and helplessness. We wanted to make our community feel supported and to say that 'you are not alone'. Our toll-free helpline provides a safe, non-judgemental and 100 percent confidential environment for anyone to share their innermost fears and feelings."

" 'Health 360' includes both physical and mental wellbeing, especially now. And sadly today, people are losing their lives and losing their minds. We want to be a lighthouse of hope in this sea of darkness and to encourage as many people as possible to reach out to us for help," said Preeyam Budhia, Head-New Initiatives at 'Caring Minds'.