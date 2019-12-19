Cara calls Ashley her 'safe place'

Los Angeles: Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne has debunked the rumours of break-up with actress Ashley Benson by marking her 30th birthday with an emotional message on social media.

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and Delevingne made sure to shower her girlfriend with love on social media to let the world know how much Benson means to her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of the birthday girl, including one of the couple kissing in a bathtub, and captioned it: "Happy birthday @ashleybenson.

There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters.

"It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've

known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," the "Suicide Squad" actress continued. Revealing the nicknames for her partner, she said: "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."

(Image taken from The Indian Express)