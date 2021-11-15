Capturing the essence of Prithviraj Chauhan's life

Yash Raj Films' released the first teaser of their upcoming film 'Prithviraj'. The film is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser opens with glimpses of his epic battle against the invader Muhammad of Ghor.

At the battlefield, Akshay Kumar stands in his armour with fellow soldiers while Sanjay Dutt also appears to be on the field. The teaser then shows glimpses of Manushi Chillar dressed as a bride, playing the role of Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut. The clip also confirms Sonu Sood's role in the film.

Sharing the poster on 'Instagram', Akshay wrote, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate 'Prithviraj' with 'YRF 50' only at a big screen near you on January 21, 2022."

In a press release, Akshay Kumar said, "The teaser of 'Prithviraj' captures the soul of the film and the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

"He is a legend. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty brave heart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible," he added.