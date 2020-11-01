'Can't ask for more as an outsider'

Farhad Bhiwandiwala is an Indian film singer and actor, who began his journey in 2005 and has worked predominantly in Bollywood films. He has been a part of popular movies like 'Department', 'Shaitan', 'Daddy Cool', 'Aag' and many more.



However, Farhad did not limit himself to just acting. He pushed himself to explore the world of music, and left the audience mesmerized with his soulful voice.

While sharing his journey in the showbiz industry, Farhad also threw some light on getting opportunities to sing for some biggest Bollywood actors, his opinion on nepotism in Bollywood.

"As my father is a music lover, he used to have a Sony music player, through which I and my family were exposed to all genres of music - be it retro, jazz or old Hindi music. In other words, that music player was my magic box and my teacher too. I have also been inspired by many artists," says Farhad.

For this emerging artiste, both acting and singing are more or less the same, as he shares his thoughts: "A singer is always an actor because you have to express different emotions through your voice. As an actor, you perform with your vocals. So yes, I love doing both."

Speaking of how musicians and singers did their bit to help people during the pandemic, he said, "Our entire music fraternity has been very active on their social media handles during the lockdown. As everyone says that music heals mind and souls, it is always nice to share a bit of what we singers have. And if we have the power to entertain, then we must and we will continue to do so. I'm very happy and proud about it."

On the stories and experiences shared by a few celebrities about nepotism in Bollywood, he voices out his opinion: "I started my career with singing for Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Verma's movie 'Sarkar'. I have also sung for superstars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Prasanna Shekhar and Vikram Montrose gave me major opportunities to sing in their movies because they believed in me. As Vikram stood by me and made sure that I delivered my best, I gave my biggest hit 'Tera baap aaya' in 'Commando 3'. That being said, I cannot think of asking for more as an outsider."

On the work front, Farhad has recorded a few songs that will be released soon. He has also lent his voice to a brilliant track for Vikram Montrose's upcoming 'Netflix' movie 'Torbaaz' starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. The song, sung by me and talented Supriya Pathak, is a duet fun party song. I had a great time singing for the upcoming Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' and as it is my first Bengali song, it is a very special feeling," says Farhad.