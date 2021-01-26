Cannot be flag bearers for every issue: John

In an exclusive conversation, John Abraham talked about his extreme passion for his country, his upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', the definition of patriotism and expressing opinions openly as a celebrity.

Sharing his thoughts on patriotism's evolution in the age of social media, the 'Parmanu' star said, "I do not know whether it has evolved, but I know that it has changed. For some, it may be evolution, but for me, it is a change. It is a different trajectory. You cannot put a finger on what the change is."

"If you are well prepared to take that, you must voice your opinion. On the other hand, there are issues close to my heart. There is no point in me voicing my opinion on every issue in the country so that I am learned and knowledgeable," added the actor on facing situations while expressing his opinion as a celebrity in the country.

He further admitted, "We cannot be flag bearers for every issue and public should not assume that we necessarily need to be that for all issues. As long as we all understand that we are also limited like every other citizen of the country and not endowed with superpowers, then it is all fine."

John also announced that his film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will be hitting theatres countrywide on May 14, 2021.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's 'T-Series' and 'Emmay Entertainment', the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

The 48-year-old actor shared the news of the film's release date by uploading a photo, in which he could be seen donning a white kurta and pajama along with a turban and holding the National flag.

"Tann mann dhann se badhkar Jann Gann Mann! The team of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this Eid on May 14, 2021," read the caption.