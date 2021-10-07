Camila makes history with 10 million hits on Havana

Singer and actor Camila Cabello recently made history!

Taking to 'Instagram', the 24-year-old Spanish singer celebrated the massive success of her song 'Havana'. Alongside the announcement, Camila wrote: "I am honoured to be the first Hispanic female singer to earn a Riaa Awards' 'Diamond Single' award and I hope this paves the way for many more incredible Latinx artists! Thank you to my incredible co-writers and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah and Young Thug for being my collaborator on this. And thank you to my amazing fans. I love you all."

The 'RIAA Gold and Platinum' program honours musicians, artists and tracks sound recording sales. For the past few years, these awards have become a benchmark of success for artists.

The gold status marks when an artist sells 500,000 minimum units while platinum is the one million mark. Artists can then earn diamond status when their track hits 10 million, which means Camila is celebrating hitting 10 million hits with 'Havana' with her 'Diamond single' award!

On the personal front, in September, the 'Havana' singer talked about finding peace in the pandemic. Speaking to 'People' magazine, Camila said, "I feel like that necessary, forced pause [lockdown] just allowed me to look at my life differently. I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways."