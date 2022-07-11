Camila is under no 'pressure' to find love

Singer Camilla Cabello doesn't mind being single. Since her break-up with singer Shawn Mendes, she said that she isn't too concerned about finding a new boyfriend.

"I don't put a lot of focus on it," she told 'Cosmopolitan UK', reported 'eonline.com'.

She added, "I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I have made a lot of great friends over the past year. If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure."

It's a new mindset for the 25-year-old, who said she used to prioritise being in a romantic relationship.

"Earlier I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my God, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships," she continued.

She added, "If something comes out of them, that's something more and great."

In November 2021, Camilla and Shawn ended their two-year relationship, vowing to 'continue to be best friends' in a joint 'Instagram' statement.