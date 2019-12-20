Camila apologises for horrible racist language
Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello has apologised for using offensive language when she was younger, days after screenshots of her racist memes and videos surfaced on social media.
A user started a Twitter thread, posting various screenshots of the racist statements made by the singer.
After an uproar, Cabello posted an apology on Twitter, saying she is 'deeply ashamed' of the videos that she made when she was a teenager.
"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now," the," singer said.
