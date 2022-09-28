Caleb McLaughlin on facing racism from fans - 'It definitely affected me a lot'

'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin, who famously plays Lucas Sinclair on the show, recently opened up about facing racism from fans as a younger actor. The actor reflected on the comments he received early and how they impacted him at 'Heroes Comic Con Belgium' recently. McLaughlin remembered questioning himself why he was the least favourite.

Speaking at the event, McLaughlin addressed how facing racism as a younger kid affected him and said, "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. At my very first 'Comic-Con', some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'Oh I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'."

The 'Stranger Things' star further added how some people don't follow or support him because he's black and maintained that oversees racism can be felt. He further mentioned how 'it definitely affected' him a lot when he was younger. Reflecting on how he started questioning himself during season one, he added, "Why am I the least favourite with the least number of followers? I'm on the same show as everybody from season one," via 'Variety'.

McLaughlin then continued how he wishes to spread positivity and love and does not give hate back to people.