B'wood wishes PM Modi on 70th birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 70th birthday, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher were some of the celebrities who greeted the Prime Minister.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote on 'Twitter': "Wishing a very happy birthday to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Leading Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan wished the Prime Minister on social media.

"Wishing you many happy returns of the day," wrote Aamir, while Salman said, "A very happy birthday to our Prime Minister and many more to come."

In his birthday greetings for PM Modi, Anil Kapoor said, "In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and its people".

"It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Wishing you health and happiness," wrote filmmaker Karan Johar.

Actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty also wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you more strength, happiness, positivity and great health above all."

Kangana, in her message for PM Modi said that many people on social media make derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, but 'crores of common people, who are not on social media love and respect you and are praying for your long life on your birthday.'

"Dear Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji, I send my best wishes on your birthday. May god give you a long and healthy life so that you the lead the country the way you are doing now," said Anupam Kher. He praised PM Modi for reaching out to all sections of the society in India and abroad.

He also mentioned about people who criticise the Prime Minister and said, "It is a great learning to see how you handle them with such patience and love. God give you all the happiness in the world." Kher ended his message for the Prime Minister.

"Happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sir, your dedication to fitness inspires me every day," actor Rakul Preet posted on social media.

Writer Chetan Bhagat posted a picture with PM Modi and wished him by writing 'Happy Birthday.'