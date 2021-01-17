B'wood wishes Javed Akhtar on his 76th birthday

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who turned 76 on January 17, got good wishes as his family members and other industry friends wished him a happy birthday.

Wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a picture of the 22nd edition of his book of poems 'Tarkash' on 'Twitter' and wrote, "Congratulations Javed Akhtar on the 22nd edition of 'Tarkash'. That is a record for a book of poetry."

"Happy birthday Pa. Love you," wrote Farhan Akhtar, who also shared a childhood picture of himself with his father.

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Javed on her 'Instagram Stories'

and wrote, "Happiest birthday Javed saab. I miss our meetings and long conversations about cinema and life. Here is to wish you the best, best year and I truly hope to see you very soon."

"When I thought I could not do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you! Happy birthday, Javed Akhtar," wished Anil Kapoor.

Divya Dutta also shared a photo with him and wrote, "Janmadin mubarak Javed Akhtar saab! Dher saara pyaar."