B'wood wishes Big B on his 78th birthday

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on October 11, many fans of the veteran actor wished him a happy birthday on the social media, including the Bollywood fraternity. With stars sharing pictures of him on their social media account, posing with him, some also spoke about the life lessons they learned from him.

In his note, Ayushmann shared working with the megastar was his dream since his childhood and they shared screen space in 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Ayushmann wrote, "Happy birthday, Amitabh ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day and that dream came true so let us call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you."

"Happy birthday Amitabh sir. I wish you a wonderful day and a year ahead. You are a source of inspiration for me and for many others as well. Thank you for always encouraging us to continually elevate and better our craft," tweeted Bhumi Pednekar who paid her gratitude towards the megastar for inspiration.

Nimrat Kaur also wrote on the social media account, "Wishing you great health sir. You have the most robust incredible life filled with love and loved ones all around to the one and only and forever astounding Senior Bachchan!"

Rahul Dev wrote, "Dear Amitabh Bachchan Ji, I wish you a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday! Have a terrific 78th birthday sir."