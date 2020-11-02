B'wood stars send birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is hailed with titles as 'King of Romance', 'King of Bollywood', 'King Khan' and the 'Badshah of Bollywood' celebrated his 55th birthday on November 2. In his three-decade-long career, the actor delivered many super-hits and blockbusters and out of which, some even gained a cult and iconic status. He is one of the superstars who enjoys a huge fan base not only in India but across the globe.

Nevertheless, on his birthday, the social media got flooded with birthday wishes for the superstar. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Isha Kopikar, Payal Ghosh and others took to their social media accounts and posted some adorable memories along with lovely birthday wishes.

Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with SRK in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', shared a picture with her co-star and wrote, "To your wit, charm, intelligence and open-heartedness, have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh Khan!"

"A very happy birthday to my first hero and my baazigar! I pray that you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more, because you deserve all of it, SRK!"

Sharing the snaps on her 'Twitter' handle, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Whenever we meet, there is masti, magic and loads of love. I wish you a very happy birthday SRK. Stay safe and hope to see you soon."

"Happy birthday King Khan! Let us always have fun dancing! You are the warmest and one of the most gracious superstars we have. Keep soaring," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Stree star Rajkummar Rao also wished the birthday man by tweeting: "Happy birthday Shah Rukh sir. From dancing on your songs in all my school functions to standing outside your house for hours to sharing the stage with you and to having such wonderful conversations with you, it has been always such an honour for me. I love you a lot and I will always pray for your good health and happiness."

"I wish you the best of everything with great health and a super blockbuster year. You are the reason our generation believes in magical romance," wrote actor Rakul Preet Singh.