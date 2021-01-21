B'wood remembers SSR on b'day

On his birth anniversary (January 21), a host of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to remember the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Manikarnika' star Ankita Lokhande shared an old throwback video and wrote: "I do not know how to start and what to say, but yes today I'm going to share a few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with you and I will always remember you like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable. Scotch has always missed you and now I guess he misses you more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho. Happy birthday to you. You will be missed."

"Burday boyyyy! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe," wrote director Abhishek Kapoor, who posted a throwback picture with the 'Kedarnath' star.

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant playing guitar with just a red heart emoji to go with it to express his sentiment.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her 'Instagram stories' and shared a picture of Sushant, in which he could be seen smiling happily in a white shirt. She captioned the post with just a heart emoji.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster of 'Sonchiriya', a film where he worked with the 'Kai Po Che' star and wrote, "I always remember you celebrate you, your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you Sushant Singh Rajput! Jahan bhi ho tum khush raho."

"I'm remembering our Manav. Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love and light wherever you are! Happy birth on earth day," posted producer Ekta Kapoor, who shared a video with a series of Sushant's pictures from his 'Pavitra Rishta' days.

Pulkit Samrat also shared a picture of Sushant wearing a dapper black jacket and wrote, "Happy birthday Sushant."

"Happiest 35th birthday Sushant. You are in our hearts forever," tweeted Koena Mitra, who has often been vocal in justice for Sushant.

Kriti Sanon shared a smiling throwback picture of the 'Chhichhore' star to remember him on his birth anniversary. Along with the picture, she also wrote a sweet note for him.

"This is how I will remember you. Smiling like a child! Happy birthday, Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are," wrote the 'Luka Chhupi' star.