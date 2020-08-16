B'wood reacts to M S Dhoni's retirement

Mumbai: A host of Bollywood film stars such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and others shared emotional tributes on social media for the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

The cricketer announced his retirement in an 'Instagram' post on August 15, thus calling time on an illustrious international career that spanned nearly 16 years. He also posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career along with a caption: "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout my career span. Now consider me as retired."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said, "Not once and never can I remember our hearts not pounding or our excitement levels not rising when Dhoni came out to bat. You were a true game changer. You made cricket seem simple, almost casual, yet exhilarating. Truly it was unexpected. If that is not genius, I do not know what is.

"What an innings! Thank You for everything Mahi," wrote 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Dhoni playing on the field and wrote: "Pure class". He then shared another picture and captioned: "Thank you Mahi."

"Thank you for all the amazing memories, captain cool. We will miss you," said 'Omerta' star Rajkummar Rao.

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also expressed his feelings on Dhoni's retirement, "Shukriya legend. Arrey yaar ek match aur!"

"M S Dhoni made me fall in love with cricket! I'm a huge fan of his batting, captaincy, wicket-keeping and composure on field! The man was always two steps ahead in the game! Will truly miss you, Dhoni," said 'Dream Girl' star Nushratt Bharuccha.

'Bala' actor Yami Gautam wrote, "I have immense respect for M S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player, but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey on and beyond the field."

"There is no retirement from our hearts," said Riteish Deshmukh.

Divya Dutta also said, "Dhoni retires! Thank you captain for making us proud always! Ever dependable! Amazing memories! You have always done India proud! Keep inspiring us!"

"No! You have always known the best. Thanks for the entertainment," wrote 'Extraction' star Randeep Hooda.

Sophie Choudry said on the cricketer's retirement news, "He was an exceptional player, an exemplary leader and an absolute class act on and off the field. A true legend! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket M S Dhoni. I wish you nothing but the best always.