B'wood reacts on Sushant's last film

Kriti Sanon's heart literally broke while watching Sushant's performance in his last film. Taking to 'Instagram', the 'Raabta' actor penned an emotional note for the late actor and shared how she felt seeing the latter in his last movie.

"It's not seri (ok) and it will never sink in. This broke my heart again. In Manny, I saw you come alive in so many moments. I knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character. As always, your most magical bits were your silences, those bits where you said nothing and yet you said so much," Kriti wrote.

She added: "Mukesh Chhabra, I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought. You made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and Sanjana Sanghi a beautiful journey ahead."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote on 'Instagram', "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and cannot stop tearing up. What a class act, so endearing and seamlessly done by Sushant. I never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance. What a treat for all your fans and loved ones."

Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, "Sushant on screen and I cannot help but whistle 'Dil Bechara'.

"I am ready with my popcorn and watching the film. It is time to celebrate Sushant," wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Meera Chopra also said, "It is very difficult to watch this."