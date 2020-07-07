B'wood lauds 'Dil Bechara' trailer

New Delhi: With the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' already out on 'YouTube', late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film trailer garnered a lot of appreciation and blessings from the Bollywood celebrities.

Sushmita Sen took to 'Instagram' to express her thoughts about the late actor and his latest movie trailer.

"I did not know Sushant Singh Rajput personally but only through his films and some interviews. He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on and off screen. I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans. He had touched countless lives with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life affirming smile. To all of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans - he was blessed to be this loved by you all. He was not just a brilliant actor, but also a celebrated human being. I wish I knew him and had the opportunity to work with him," said the actor.

She added, "I loved the trailer of 'Dil Bechara'. Here I wish the very best to everyone in the team! My regards and respect to Sushant's family, friends and loved ones and his fans too."

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to 'Twitter' to recommend the late actor's last film's trailer to her fans. She mentioned how it was a celebration of love, friendship and life.

She wrote: "Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time. 'Dil Bechara' is a celebration of love, friendship and life. Watch the trailer."

Actor Anil Kapoor also took to 'Instagram' to appreciate the trailer.

Sharing it, he wrote: "This is a reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest. It is a beautiful trailer and a tribute to the star we lost too soon, but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts."

Sushant's close friend and actor Kriti Sanon said that it will be extremely difficult for her to watch his final film. However, she said that she would not miss it.

Sharing the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' on her 'Instagram' account, she wrote, " 'Dil Bechara' is going to be really hard to watch, but how can I not watch it!"

In an 'Instagram' post, Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Here I present to you, our labour of love. The 'Dil Bechara' trailer is out now. Manny was the one who healed Kizie and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films."

Actor Vidyut Jammwal also lauded the trailer and decided to promote Sushant's last film on his behalf. Soon after the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' was released on July 6, Vidyut shared a link to it on 'Twitter'. The actor also posted a video urging his fans to make Sushant's last release the highest-watched film ever.

"This message is for all the Jammwalians. I just want you to know that I love you and thank you for everything. I am very proud of you. The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's movie 'Dil Bechara' got released on 'YouTube' and 'Disney+ Hotstar'. I want you all to watch this movie and we should make sure that this is the highest watched movie ever!" said Vidyut in the video.

Other actors, including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Varun Sharma, dropped heart emojis on their posts that mentioned few photos of the trailer.

'Dil Bechara' marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars newcomer actor Sanjana Sanghi in the female lead and has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit 'The Fault in Our Stars', which was based on John Green's 2012 bestseller novel of the same name.