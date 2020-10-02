B'wood doesn't care much about international awards: Adil

Adil Hussain's performance in the film 'Pareeksha' has been earning plaudits and now it is getting noticed internationally too. The actor took to social media to share the news that he was awarded 'Best Actor' at the 'Indo-German Film Week 2020', Berlin.

Sharing his view on why awards have become important to an actor's career today, he said, "We have become a market society and they are sort of recognition by people in a powerful position. For example, a critic, who you trust, would say 'this is a good film, go and watch it'. Once they watch it, they are vindicated

and then more and more people watch it and start expecting good performances out of you. Then producers also are eager to cast you and you start getting roles which you dreamt of — well written and nuanced."

However, on whether Bollywood cares about such international recognitions, Hussain said a firm no.

"I do not think they care much, otherwise, I would have been in the lead cast of so many films. I am not sure, but I am probably the only actor in India who has received the 'National Award' of another country, the 'Norwegian National Award' and then 'Kosmorama', which is given and voted by the Scandinavian film fraternity for the same role as 'What Will People Say'. I was the only actor in India, so that should have actually given me (opportunities), but it did not," he added.

The 56-year old said that he does keep getting offers internationally and his Hollywood agent gets enquiries from people who have seen 'What Will People Say' (2017).

"I have heard those stories, but I have not received an 'Oscar', so I do not know. What I am saying is that at least in the independent film circuit, it is a different ball game altogether as it is very different from the Indian film market. In the independent film market, films are not only depending on the Indians but also the world market and it has a multi-cultural and racial audience. It definitely plays an important part when you get an award," elaborated the actor.

On whether he agrees that people back home recognise your talent more when an international audience appreciates it, Hussain said that it has been the 'eternal story', right from the time of acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

"When I performed the play 'Othello' in 1999, critics here in India saw it and they did not even mention my name in their reviews! But when I got reviews from 'Independent' and 'The Scotsman' saying 'Adil plays Othello something near perfection', even before I landed in India, I was everywhere. That validation had been with Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali'," he concluded.