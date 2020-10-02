B'wood condemns Balrampur rape incident

Just when the anger over the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was mounting, another similar incident in Balrampur drew similar reactions. Stars of the film industry raised their voice on the death of a 22-year old woman as well.

Calling it 'beyond comprehension' and 'distressing', Anushka Sharma sought to know if there was any way to instill fear in the minds of people as she used the hashtag 'no mercy for rapists.'

Priyanka called it 'horrific' and wrote, "Everyone must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we have failed our woman collectively," added the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also echoed Priyanka's views about the incident not being a 'number' and sought the end of crimes against women.

Madhuri Dixit Nene reacted jointly to both the incidents from UP and expressed her condolences to the families, hoping that they are saved from the 'prolonged trauma' with the culprits being 'brought to justice.'