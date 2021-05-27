'Butter' achieves three new Guinness World Records

Popular Korean pop band 'BTS' released their single 'Butter' on May 21 and it already started achieving few world records to its name.

'Guinness World Records' confirmed that upon its release, 'Butter' recorded 3.9 million concurrent views on 'YouTube', thus becoming the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on the platform. The record was previously held by BTS' first English single 'Dynamite'.

As per 'Guinness World Records', the latest single also registered the most number of views within 24 hours of its release with over 108 million views.

Besides ruling 'YouTube', the single also broke the record of most streamed track on 'Spotify' in 24 hours with over 11 million global streams. It left behind Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's track 'I Do Not Care' by 64,946 streams.

'Butter' is the band's second

English-language single after 'Dynamite', which topped the 'Billboard

Hot 100' chart for the first time for a South Korean group in 2020. The band performed the latest single for the first time at the 'Billboard Music Awards 2021'.