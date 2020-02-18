Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on June 26
Mumbai: The second instalment of the Bunty Aur Babli franchise is set to release on June 26.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 will pay homage to the first film by keeping the same logo for the sequel. The makers on Tuesday also announced the release date of this summer entertainer as June 26, 2020.
"For whole of India, 'Bunty Aur Babli' is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it.
"When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays perfect homage to the first film that is part of India's pop culture history.
I'm guessing this move will be much loved by cine lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia," Varun V. Sharma, director, said.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. It also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in
YRF's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises...18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran...18 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure...18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT