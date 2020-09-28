BTS' new album to be out in Nov 2020

Korean pop band 'BTS' is all set to release their next album titled 'BE' (Deluxe Edition) on November 20, 2020. According to 'Variety', 'BTS' said in an announcement, "The new album imparts the message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on'."

The statement also shared that for 'BE' (Deluxe Edition), 'BTS' was not only involved in the music-making process, 'but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.'

The announcement about 'BE' (Deluxe Edition) came after BTS' last single 'Dynamite' became the most viewed song in 24 hours on 'YouTube', along with recently topping the 'Billboard Hot 100' songs chart.

The K-pop band had recently spoken about spreading the message of optimism in the times of Coronavirus pandemic, during a virtual speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. 'BTS' members – Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin had also performed at 2020 'MTV Video Music Awards' and 'America's Got Talent 2020'.

'BTS' is set to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for its special this week. The band will also hold their online concert titled 'BTS - Map of the Soul One' on October 10 and October 11, 2020.