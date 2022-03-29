BTS member Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: BTS member Jungkook tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards, the management agency of the South Korean music group said.

Jungkook's diagnosis comes almost a week after fellow member J-Hope tested COVID-19 positive and is under quarantine at home in South Korea.

According to the agency 'BigHit Music', Jungkook tested negative on a PCR test in Korea and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of March 27. While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 28," 'BigHit Music' said in a statement shared on fan community forum 'Weverse'.

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the US.

"He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine," the agency further said.

The participation of the vocalist in future activities in the US will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations.