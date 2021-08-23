BTS' Jungkook features in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook

Beyonce has given 'BTS' singer Jungkook a nod. The international singer shared the 'Virgo Season Yearbook' on her website, which featured childhood photos of several celebrities who are born in September including the 'BTS' member, whose birthday is coming on September 1.

Other celebrities featured in the 'Virgo Season Yearbook' include Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Prince Harry, Idris Elba, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson. Beyonce is a Virgo herself and celebrates her birthday on September 4.

It is surprising that 'BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, did not make it, as he is born on September 12.

Fans noticed the omission with one of them writing, "I see everyone congratulating Jungkook on being noticed by Beyonce but I must admit I'm a bit confused as Namjoon is also a Virgo. Not to mention he is the leader of 'BTS' and has written more of their songs as well as the one who spoke at the UN."

Another fan asked, "Beyonce, how about Kim Namjoon?"