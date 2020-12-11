BTS is TIME's 2020 'Entertainer of the Year'

K-Pop band BTS was honoured with the title of 'Entertainer of the Year' by the TIME magazine. The magazine's writer Raisa Bruner described the super popular group as 'not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They have become the biggest band in the world – full stop'.

The group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called 'BTS' Army'.

"There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who is going to do this, if not us?'" Suga said.

RM added, "We are not sure if we have actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that people feel like, okay, this is not just some kind of a syndrome but a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this."

The group also talked about the connection they have with their fans even during the pandemic.

"I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people. That intent harmonised with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today," said J-Hope.

In November, the group's latest album, 'BE', had dropped after months of anticipation. It features eight tracks, including

'Dynamite'.