BTS honoured to bag first 'Grammy' nomination

New York: K-Pop band BTS, who created 'Dynamite' and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift during the pandemic lockdown, bagged its first 'Grammy' nomination.

"A lot of people were sad and down and out because of the COVID-19 situation and it was sort of our suggestion to pick everyone up," said Jin.

RM explained, "We were supposed to do the whole stadium tour all over the world. There was no plan to release a single like 'Dynamite'. It gave us a huge success in Korea, of course, a 'Grammy' nomination, a performance, so you know that life is really interesting."

'Dynamite' became BTS' first 'Number One' hit on the 'Billboard Hot 100' chart when it was released in 2020. After years of logging for 'Top 40' hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective is competing for best pop duo/group performance and will also perform at the award show. BTS is the first K-pop act to compete at the 'Grammys'.

"It is really hard to express in words. Even now we cannot still believe that we were nominated and we will be able to perform at the Grammys. So, we are thankful and we are honoured," said Jimin. RM further said, "We are nervous and frankly we are not expecting to win so much because we do not want to get disappointed because Lady Gaga, Taylor, Bieber, all the big names are also nominated. So, we are kind of confused. It is like a rollercoaster back and forth, back and forth, up and down."

The band's 'Grammy' performance will mark their second on the major awards show they assisted Lil Nas X when he sang 'Old Town Road' in 2020.