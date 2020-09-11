BTS hints at coming to India

For all the BTS fans, here is a good news. The seven member Korean pop group who debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment and is a sensation today, is planning to visit India soon. They hinted at the visit while congratulating the 'K-Pop India Contest' organizers as well as Indian fans for showing interest about K-Pop.



"We are pleased and proud that this K-Pop event is taking place during

such difficult times. We are grateful that many people in India have shown

such great interest and passion about K-Pop."

BTS also introduced their recent single, 'Dynamite' and said, "We will be coming to India with music and a cool stage that will move and comfort you during these tough times."

The final round of the 9th edition of 'K-Pop India Contest 2020' will stream live on the YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Centre India at 5 pm, September 12, 2020. The Grand finale will involve the 36 finalists who have been selected from the 18 cities regional round in the song and dance category each. After live broadcasting on YouTube it will be broadcasted on the India National TV channel.

Park Yang-woo, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Government of the Republic of Korea, in his congratulatory video, said that "India and Korea are old friends. I will be cheering for the thirty-six finalists as a person who loves Indian culture."

Meanwhile, Ambassador Shin Bong-gil said, "We thank Indian K-pop fans for their enthusiastic response to the difficult situation with Covid-19."