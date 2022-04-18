BTS finishes four nights of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas'

21st-century pop icons BTS wrapped up the four nights of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas' on April 16.



The in-person concerts over four days were attended by a total of approximately 200,000 people. The number of online viewers via live stream reached approximately 402,000 from 182 countries/regions on the final day.

The four-day in-person live broadcast event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' held at MGM Grand Garden Arena garnered approximately 22,000 viewers' in total.

Ever since the stadium has opened, BTS is the only artist to have sold-out approximately 200,000 tickets over four nights.

Since its first show was held last October as an online concert, BTS' tour series 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' has hosted 12 shows worldwide including Seoul, LA and Las Vegas. 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' amassed over four million attendees/viewers total, across all formats including in-person concerts, virtual live streams, live viewing and live play.

On April 16, BTS performed 20 songs including 'On', 'Burning Up (Fire)', 'Dope', 'DNA', 'Blue and Grey', 'Black Swan, 'Blood Sweat and Tears', 'Fake Love', 'Life Goes On', 'Boy with Luv', 'Dynamite', 'Butter', 'Telepathy' and 'Idol'. For the encore of the last day, the members chose 'Anpanman' and 'Go Go' for the grand finale of the four-day concerts.

In line with the previous series of the tour, 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas' also focused on the 'encounter' between BTS and fans. The overall stage production was designed to emphasise the band, including the setlist composed of all-seven-member songs and props and effects minimised to highlight the performance itself.

'Live Play in Las Vegas' at MGM Grand Garden Arena was accompanied by experiential spaces such as a BTS photocard random box and a BTS photo studio for fans to enjoy along with the concert.

BTS photo studio, which allowed fans to take an AR photo with BTS and instantly print it as photo cards, was especially well-received by fans. During the show, the actual special effects used on stage delivered fans a more vivid live concert experience.

Closing up the last day of the tour, BTS said, "What we remember most from this show is your cheers. For the past nine years, you are the reason we have been happy."

The septet added, "We would not forget our show in Las Vegas."

The show closed with the last song, "Permission to Dance."

What made 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas' even more special was 'The City' project. Before and after the concerts from April 5 to April 17, 'The City' project transformed Las Vegas into 'BTS City' with various programs ranging from entertainment, hospitality and shopping for the fans to enjoy.

With its concept of 'urban concert playpark', 'The City' provided entertainment activations and events throughout the city to resemble a theme park, offering fans a more extensive and immersive experience utilizing performance and artists' IP beyond the concerts.