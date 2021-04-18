BTS' 'Dynamite' becomes an unstoppable number

BTS's track 'Dynamite' has turned out to be an unstoppable song by staying at 'Number One' on 'Digital Song Sales Chart' for most of the weeks and the only K-pop track to have spent maximum time on the 'US Hot 100'.

Until April 13, 2020, the single held the record on the 'US Hot 100' by a K-pop track after spending 32 consecutive weeks in the top 100, according to the 'Guinness World Records'. 'Dynamite' was 'Number One' for three weeks (September 5 to September 12 and 3 October 2020) as well as being in the top two for seven weeks and in the top 10 for 13 weeks. The Grammy-nominated song also spent 18 weeks at the top of Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales Chart', breaking the record for the most weeks at 'Number One' on Billboard's 'Digital Song Sales Chart'.

The earlier titles that 'Dynamite' helped BTS earn at the 'Guinness World Records' include the most viewed 'YouTube' video in 24 hours as well as the most viewed 'YouTube' music video in 24 hours and the most viewed 'YouTube' music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Thanks to 'Dynamite', the South Korean boy band made its Grammy debut at the 63rd edition of the coveted awards. The band was nominated in the 'Best

Pop Duo/Group Performance' but lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.