Broadway actor Nick dies of COVID-19

Los Angeles, Jul 6 (PTI) Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a 'Tony' award for his performance in 'Bullets over Broadway', died after a battle with the Coronavirus, his wife and fitness instructor Amanda Kloots said. He was 41.

The actor, who spent weeks in the intensive care unit at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for the treatment of what initially was considered to be pneumonia, had a number of COVID-19 complications, which included him being put on ventilator, having his right leg amputated and losing more than 60 pounds.

He was looking forward to receive a double-lung transplant.

Kloots shared the recent news of Cordero's death in a moving 'Instagram' post on.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," the former Broadway dancer wrote.

Kloots, who had been updating about her husband's health on social media since March, said her husband struggled with the infection for 95 days.

The couple, who met while working on 'Bullets over Broadway' and married in 2017, share one-year-old son, Elvis.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote alongside Cordero's picture.