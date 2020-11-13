Britney's conservatorship takes a dramatic turn

Britney Spears' conservatorship took yet another dramatic turn when the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny decided not to suspend Jamie Spears from his central role in the legal conservatorship that controlled his daughter's life and career for 12 years.

However, the judge said that she would consider future petitions for his suspension or outright removal, which the pop singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, planned to bring to court in the future.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career," Ingham told the judge according to 'TMZ'.

Britney Spears had been on an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019. Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, defended what she said was a perfect record in his role as manager of her finances and personal affairs. Under his management, she said that Jamie paid off his daughter's debts and grew her net worth to more than 60 million dollars.

Thoreen argued that the disruption caused by his removal would impact negatively on Spears. "I do not believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client's suspension," she said. She also objected to Ingham's statements about the tense family relationship as inadmissible hearsay.

Jamie Spears' attorneys said that his 'sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter.