Britney Spears deletes her 'Instagram' account

Britney Spears seems to be taking a social media break given that recently, the singer disabled her 'Instagram'. The move came a day after sharing a post where she spoke about being taken advantage of for being nice, the singer had written that she would rather want to be 'feared' than being pitted or loved. Spears did not leave any updates for her fans before going offline.

Ever since her conservatorship was terminated in November, Britney was seen enjoying her freedom as she took to 'Instagram' to regularly share posts about her life and also openly called out her family on social media. From giving a glimpse of her trip to Polynesia with fiance Sam Asghari to announcing her upcoming memoir, Spears' account was constantly flooded with new updates.

In a surprising move, the singer decided to vanish off 'Instagram' as she seemed to have disabled or deleted her account without hinting about the same and left her fans wondering about what went wrong.

According to 'US Weekly', a source informed the portal that the decision was her own and said, "Britney chose to disable her own 'Instagram'."

Although a reason for the same was not provided.