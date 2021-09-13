Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears on Monday announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears shared the happy news on her official Instagram account.

"I can't f****** believe it," she captioned the video post.

In the clip, the singer, 39, shows off her ring from several different angles with a shocked expression on her face. Do you like it? Asghari asks in the video, to which she replies: Yes!

Asghari, 27, who works as a personal fitness trainer and actor, also announced their engagement on his Instagram, where he posted a photograph of him and Britney Spears kissing while the singer flaunts her ring. He captioned the photo with a king and queen emojis.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement to People magazine.

The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them, Cohen said in a statement, adding that Roman Malayev is the designer of the ring.

The news comes less than a week after the singer's father, Jamie Spears, asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship.

In a petition filed with Judge Brenda Penny, Jamie Spears said that Britney Spears should get that chance to control her own finances and health.

In an explosive testimony against her conservatorship in June, Britney Spears had shared her desire to get married to Asghari and have more children, but alleged that her conservatorship would not allow her to do so.

I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby.

"I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant... So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," the singer said in court.

Britney Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016. The two first met during the filming of the her "Slumber Party" music video.