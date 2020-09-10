Bringing plight of Rohingyas into the mainstream

Haider Khan, India's famous ad and fashion campaign filmmaker, has taken a leap of faith by opting for real life but unglamorous subject for his first feature film.



The man, who has directed Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg 3' promo; song for the film 'Notebook' with Salman; 'Junglee' promos for Vidyut Jammwal and more than 100 ad films, is making his debut as a director in the film called 'Rohingya'. The film, apart from highlighting the plight of Rohingyas, who have taken refuge in Bangladesh, also tells the story of the bravery of Indian special forces (SF) 'Paras', who are also known as the maroon berets.

Despite being surrounded by the glamour world of fashion, a very sensitive and patriotic heart beats inside Haider.

He said: "After reading and seeing pictures of atrocities committed on Rohingyas, a Muslim minority group in Myanmar, which has been declared the world's most persecuted minority by the United Nations, I decided to make a film on them as none has touched this subject. Of course, a lot of documentaries have been made on Rohingyas, but not a feature film."

On presenting the bravery of Indian Special Forces, Haider elaborated: "My love for the Indian armed forces is in my blood, as my father was a para-trooper commando and was in action during 1962 Chinese aggression and Indo-Pak war of 1965."

Haider, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film, said that the film has multinational cast with famous Bangladesh model Tanjia Zaman Methela, who will be seen essaying the lead role of a Rohingya girl. In male lead is Sangay Tsheltrim, a Bhutanese bodybuilder and a former member of the Royal Bhutan Army, who will be seen making his Hindi debut in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe', whose release has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Haider also said, "Apart from the cast, the most striking feature of the film is that it was completely shot in natural light and no hair or makeup artist has been used in the entire film. Even Methela was not allowed to wear her personal make-up."

A fan of Mani Ratnam, Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, Haider is hopeful that the film will help in bringing the plight of the Rohingyas into the mainstream.

"These days, nobody is interested in watching documentaries. I am using the medium, which masses can understand very easily," added Haider.

The film has been produced by Akash Singh and Dorji Wangchuk of 'Thunder Dragon Production', Bhutan.