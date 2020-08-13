Bringing 'Good Newwz' to home

This Independence Day, the audience will set themselves at home for a 'dhamakedar' dose of laughter as 'Zee Cinema' is all set to deliver non-stop happiness with the world television premiere of 'Good Newwz' on August 15 at 8 PM. Directed by Raj Mehta, the blockbuster family entertainer revolves around the story of Varun and Deepti Batra, a working couple from Mumbai who plan to have a kid before it gets too late. Little do they know that on this pregnancy journey, their fates would get tied with another couple, Honey and Monika Batra. Being loud, garish landowners from Chandigarh, they are a complete contrast to Varun and Deepti. Their clash leads to a hilarious yet bumpy journey of acceptance and discovery. All set to spread cheer with a delightful mix of endless comedy, drama, emotions and a hilarious chaos is the spectacular star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.



Along with the hilarious narrative, the movie's soundtrack won millions of hearts right from the very first go itself. The electrifying dance tracks 'Chandigarh mein' and 'Sauda khara khara' instantly became household item numbers. Be it for their moves or catchy tunes, these songs continue to be a crowd puller.

Talking about the film, Akshay said, "Movies like these remind me why I love humour and films so much. 'Good Newwz' is such a well-rounded balance of comedy, romance and drama, a mix that I think everyone loves to enjoy. In these trying times, a little bit of fun and lighthearted entertainment with some quirky good news can lighten up one's mood. It is a simple and heartwarming film with a big goof up that will make you emotional, but at the same time will leave you in splits while delivering a heartfelt message on an important subject. This movie is also very special for me as Kareena and I have come together after a while and we had a blast! I also had the opportunity to work with Kiara and Diljit, both of whom are terrific actors. I am extremely grateful for the love and appreciation our film received.