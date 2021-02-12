Bring out the romantic in you at 'The Imperial'

Get closer than ever to your special ones. A world of surprises await you while you romance the endless flavours from an array of cuisines, handcrafted specially by The Imperial's chefs. Valentine's Day calls for an epicurean journey at The Imperial, New Delhi, perfect for a loved fill date. It's the time to treat your special someone to an intimate dinner, where you can create lasting memories, unlike anything else in the city.



Enjoy an exquisite spread at '1911' restaurant as the hotel makes its buffets aphrodisiac for you and your special someone or make your moments eternal with Chef Veena Arora's South- East Asian recipes at 'The Spice Route'. Wrap yourself in love and delicious moments with Italian specials at 'San Gimignano' or choose a 'unique dining experience' in Canopies, under a starlit sky at 'San Gimignano Lawns'. Designed with precision and creatively crafted with flowers and oyster candles, the canopies offer an exclusive and a private dining affair. Fresh bakes and cakes along with a range of sinful desserts can be ordered 24 hours prior, to satiate the romantic in you.

Giving more details of the menus, Chef Prem K Pogakula - Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi said,"The menus at The Imperial restaurants for valentine's day feature exotic specialties to keep the romantic mood alive. The idea is to use more of locally sourced aphrodisiac ingredients for a discerning dining experience. We have private canopies at 'San Gimignano Lawns' for an enchanting experience while the hand-crafted recipes at '1911', 'The Spice Route' and 'San Gimignano' create special indulgences."