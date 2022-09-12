Brie unsure if she'll keep playing Captain Marvel

Hollywood star Brie Larson isn't sure if she is still wanted to play Captain Marvel. The Academy Award-winning actor gave a wry response when asked if she would play the superheroine again, as she acknowledged the hate for her portrayal of the character.

Larson was at the 'D23 Expo' on September 10 to promote 'The Marvels', reported 'aceshowbiz.com'.

When asked by 'Variety', "How long will you play Captain Marvel?", she responded sarcastically, "I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?"

While 'Variety' senior editor Marc Malkin jokingly pleaded, "Don't be so mad at us", the 'Room' star repeated, "I don't know. I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

After 'Variety' posted a clip of the interview on its official 'Twitter' account, Brie received supportive messages from fans.

"Love how the 'Marvel' cast rushed to Chris Pratt's aid when people were clowning on him for possibly being homophobic but can't lift one finger to support Brie through years of online scrutiny and harassment," one person sarcastically wrote.

Another defended Brie's portrayal of Captain Marvel by saying, "I want one person in the comments to explain to me what's so bad about Brie's portrayal of Captain Marvel without complaining about her having short hair and being a woman."

Another user, who blasted Brie for allegedly 'always' coming 'across as very smug and arrogant in her interviews when 'Captain Marvel' came out', said, "She thinks she's being witty, but it comes off as hostile. This looks to be another instance where she thinks she's being playful but isn't coming off that way."

Many disagreed with the said hater though, with one responding, "Although you do actually have a point here, I think you should walk a mile in her shoes before you judge her non-verbal behaviour on camera. She knows there's not a single thing she can say or way she can say it that won't get her loads of hate."

Another came to Larson's defence and said, "I don't think she thinks she's being playful and it doesn't seem she thinks that either kind of a rude thing for you to assume aloud. Pretty sure she's tired of the 'Twitter' comments, like yours for example. I liked her in the role and hope she continues."