Brie recalls feeling 'ugly' in the past

Brie Larson recently got candid about beauty standards. The 31-year old 'Captain Marvel' star opened up in an interview with 'W Magazine'. During the interview, she spoke about her routine and self-care.

"I have started winding down once the sun starts to set. It is also my cue to start cooking dinner and go into the garden, so that is how it starts. I have been burning frankincense in the house too because it not only smells great but it also great for cleansing the air in the house and it is anti-microbial. I have also been trying to watch a movie every night," she explained.

Brie added, "Sometimes I will do some breathing exercises or I will meditate if I have had a particularly stressful day. For me, it is about what can I do that is transitional out of work into decompressing time, because when you are at home all day, then I feel that it is very easy to let everything stick and hang on to you. It is about knowing what the routine is and what the ritual to get out of that is."

While discussing beauty, the actor said: "I do not believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself."

"The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who do not feel that they have safety within their own bodies. That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be – whatever that is – knowing that that can also change."