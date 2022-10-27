Amit Sadh, who is set to reprise his character of Kabir Sawant in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', felt that the recently launched trailer of the show is quite balanced and gives equal importance to every character.

The trailer for the second season, which was unveiled recently, brings the show back to the audience after a wait of over two years. The trailer showcased the high-octane action sequences that show how remorseless J (Abhishek Bachchan) has returned from where he left off to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining six victims. Kabir (Amit Sadh) will be seen going all out to get hold of J and his actions.

Amit, who continues his chase for J in the second season, said, " 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' season two is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, 'Breathe' has become a huge part of my life. I love the trailer and I think the fans are going to love it. The most amazing thing is that it shows the world the thrill and a glimpse of every character and their stakes."

He further added, "Personally, I love it because it is a balanced trailer and does not favour any character. I am all for everyone getting the limelight and for that, I compliment the team at 'Amazon' and my director for giving us equal importance."