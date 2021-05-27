Brad gains joint custody of kids with Angelina

After a messy custody battle and divorce between Hollywood stars and former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Judge John Ouderkirk took the final call after listening to months of testimonies from child services professionals who interview the couple and their kids, as per the reports of 'Page Six'.

The reports revealed that Brad was awarded joint custody of the kids after fighting in court for more time with them. Earlier, Jolie's latest court documents were revealed that seem to fight this decision. She had also stated that the judge allegedly had a business relationship with one of Brad's attorneys and he failed to provide a fair trial to her.

"Judge Ouderkirk denied Angelina Jolie a fair trial, thus improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety and welfare, evidence critical to making her case," read the statement according to the filing in California's Second District Court of Appeal.

The 'Maleficent' star further stated that the judge 'failed to adequately consider' that it could be against the best interest of the kids if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence.

"There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge," a source told 'Page Six' about the custody ruling.

The source added, "Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids and it has been clear that Angelina has done everything possible to prevent this."

"This trial lasted for several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them and the decision was based on this," the source shared.

The duo is parents to Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.