Brad and Angelina's custody battle takes a new turn

The last people heard about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle, Jolie had parted ways from her expensive divorce lawyer. But word around the street started making rounds that the former love birds' legal battle recently took a new turn.

According to 'New Idea' publication, a source claimed that both were 'forced' to submit details of the possession of their weapons in the present and in the past. The alleged insider said it was a 'real nightmare'.

"California is a very anti-gun state and highly regulated," said the insider.

The ex-couple had been asked to furnish details about the weapons they own, where and how they acquired and which of their children are aware of the weaponry. They were also allegedly asked to present the 'kind of precautions' that both the actors had made to keep children Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and 12-year old twins Vivienne and Knox safe.

"They have both been very responsible gun owners as far as the kids are concerned and they have even sent them on gun safety courses and taken them to the shooting range," the dubious insider claimed.

However, Angelina and Brad or their representatives did not address the report yet. Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016 and filed for custody after Angelina refused to share 50-50 custody with the former partner.