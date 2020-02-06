Boynton to play singer Marianne in musical biopic

Los Angeles: Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton is set to play the role of iconic British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull in a musical biopic.

The film will be directed by Ian Bonhote, best known for helming documentary McQueen about British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Titled Faithfull, the film will be set in mid-1960's London and track the singer's rollercoaster career from initial stardom, her time as a homeless drug addict, and her subsequent recovery.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie will also chronicle her tumultuous romance with singer-songwriter Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs.

Julia Taylor-Stanley of Artemis Films, Colin Vaines of Synchronistic Pictures, and Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment will produce the movie.