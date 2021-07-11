BoycottToofan trends on 'Twitter'

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Toofan' is all set to release on the streaming platform 'Amazon Prime Video' on July 16, 2021. The film showcases the journey of how Aziz (Farhan) becomes a champion from being a gangster in Dongri. His love interest is played by Mrunal who motivates him to become a boxing champion.

While the story is about Aziz Ali, the boxer, it seems like his love story angle with Dr Pooja Shah (Mrunal) has triggered netizens. Amid the buzz related to the film, 'Boycott Toofaan' recently began to trend on social media.

Several 'Twitter' users took to social media to share their thoughts about the interfaith marriage and relationship portrayed between the characters Aziz and Pooja. Many were not comfortable with the same and claimed that 'it goes against the culture' of the nation.

A user wrote, "Movie sucks, actor sucks, their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks, so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please boycott 'Toofaan'."

"'Toofaan' movie is against our culture," tweeted another user.Another claimed, "Remember people, Farhan Akhtar was against CAA. It is our time - iski 'Toofan' ko andhi main uda do."

'Toofan' is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by 'Excel Entertainment' and 'ROMP Pictures'. It also stars Paresh Rawal, who essays the role of Farhan's coach.