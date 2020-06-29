BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter

Mumbai: Angry netizens alleged that the new Telugu digital film, 'Krishna and His Leela', released on 'Netflix', has hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The hashtag '#BoycottNetflix' had been recently trending on 'Twitter' and Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati, who presented the film, is also in the line of fire.

"A Telugu movie named 'Krishna and His Leela' has been released on 'Netflix' on June 25, where a protagonist named 'Krishna' is shown having many affairs and one of his girlfriends has been named as 'Radha'. Many sexually explicit scenes have been shown between them," tweeted a user.

"Rana Daggubati, you should at least have a glimpse of what you are producing! What kind of impact it will have on people's sentiments? All that is happening in this entertainment industry is unbearable for people," tweeted a user tagging.

" 'Netflix' did it again with a web series called 'Krishna and His Leela' that shows Krishna having sexual affairs with many women and one of them is named Radha. Celebrities have got the audacity to openly target Hinduism with lies, deceit, propaganda. Why always insult our Gods? Because 'Netflix India' is Hinduphobic," tweeted another user.

"Rapes happen in our country. The total 30 % share goes to erotic web series available in the country. This time, 'Netflix' has crossed limits. They promote web series where Hindu gods and goddesses are insulted. #BoycottNetflix should not just be a trend. It should be banned by court," demanded another user.

Over the past few days, netizens had also been enraged over the subtitles used for the Bengali folk song, 'Kolonkini Radha', used in the 'Netflix' released

film 'Bulbbul'. People are complaining about the lines 'Kanha haramzada' in the song.