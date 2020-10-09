'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends on Twitter

Actor Ali Fazal recently spoke about the social media trend to boycott the upcoming second season of hit 'Amazon' series 'Mirzapur'. He said art cannot be held captive to social media trends. 'Mirzapur 2' unveils on October 23 and its trailer had launched a few days back only.

The 'Fukrey' star plays a character called Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in the 'Amazon Prime Video' web series. The show has been created by Farhan Akhtar's 'Excel Entertainment'. However, as soon as the trailer was released, calls to boycott the series started to trend on social media with #BoycottMirzapur among top trends in India.

In an interview, Ali reacted to the trend and said, "We have to decide as to what is the bar we are setting. Are we at the mercy of a trend? No! I do not look at art in that way. Are we at the mercy of one app that decides who will watch our show and who will not? No, I think this has really gone down. I mean if you are really talking about trends, I never saw any trends related to farmers – there have been protests everywhere across our country. But I would not say that it is not an important story as it is the most important story. Pandemic suddenly has become the last story on everybody's mind. It is not trending anymore, but it is still supposed to be the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope the people rise above that."

The reason for the trend, it appears, is because of Ali and series maker Farhan's opposition to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Ali further said, "We are trying to create something nice. We are trying to also level with international work that is out there on those very platforms. We do not want to be regressed by certain factions of society."

The series also stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Set in the Uttar Pradesh badlands, the story is about how a crime lord runs his empire.