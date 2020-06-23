'Boycott Khans' trends, so does'Support self made SRK'

Mumbai: Two contradictory hashtags had recently started trending on 'Twitter'. The first, 'Boycott Khans', demands the Khans be shunned from Bollywood, in response to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who, netizens feel was a victim of nepotism and power play. The other trending hashtag read 'Support Self Made SRK', which mostly comes from the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"Bihar, Jharkhand aur UP mein ban kar do Khan ke movies. Kahin nahi chalega, toh tab pata chalega inko (Khan's movies should be banned in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. When their films will not run anywhere, then they will learn a lesson) that talents are not only born in Bollywood godfathers' house. Stupid people specially ban Yash Raj Film and all seven production house films in these three states," tweeted a user.

"If a corrupt government cannot give him justice, then people can," tweeted another netizen.

"Dear SRK, no doubt you are the best, but after Sushant's death, I hate you. You do not have the picture of Sushant in your phone. Why you did not kept a fan moment in your phone? All you did was Google it and post it. Shame on you," expressed a user.

At the same time, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan claimed, how the actor, who had no connection with the industry and was a complete outsider, made it big in Bollywood with sheer hard work. So they started tweeting with the hashtag #SupportSelfmadeSRK simultaneously.

"Because he is an inspiration to every middle class outsider who dreams to become big in Bollywood industry," tweeted a fan.

"Rajkumar Rao, Sushant Singh, Ayushman have always said SRK has been the biggest inspiration for them to enter in Bollywood. He is a self made star for a reason," expressed another fan.

"Due to nepotism, he did not get 'National Award' for 'Swades'.," wrote another fan.